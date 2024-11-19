Even before its release, this movie has set a record that has not been achieved even by the biggest blockbusters of India. Just imagine the phenomenon that will follow once the movie is out in the cinemas.

In the year of Kalki 2898 AD, The Greatest of All Time, Stree 2, Singham Again, Devara, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, one upcoming film has surpassed them in one go. This film is yet to be released and it has already broken and created a new record in the USA. Ahead of its mega premiere, this movie has become the fastest to earn $1 million in the USA. Yes, this movie, led by a Telugu star, has beaten the likes of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajay Devgn, and Jr NTR.

The movie that is fastest to earn $1 million in pre-sales is...

Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is hardly a month away from the gigantic worldwide release. The producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, shared this milestone on their social media. The pre-sales booking news was shared on the Instagram handle with a caption that read, “Pushpa Raj’s dominance is redefining the BOX OFFICE with a NEW DIMENSION. Another Day, Another Record, Another Feat etched in the history book. #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2 #Pushpa2USA”

Pushpa 2 grand trailer launch

On November 17, team Pushpa 2 unveiled the theatrical trailer in Patna. The biggest-ever trailer launch event that took place in the history of Indian cinema was witnessed by more than 2 lakh people at the Gandhi stadium in Patna. Now, the film has achieved a major milestone ahead of its release, crossing a remarkable $1 million in pre-sales for its USA premiere. If this is the initial response, imagine what will happen when the movie will finally open in cinemas. Moviegoers are hoping that Pushpa 2 doesn't disappoint because the expectations are sky-rocketed. Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Pushpa 2 will be released in cinemas on December 5, 2024.

