Not Rock On, Farhan Akhtar was supposed to make acting debut with THIS Aamir Khan blockbuster, he rejected, role went to...

Farhan Akhtar made an impressive acting debut with the critically acclaimed, cult musical drama, Rock On! But did you know that his debut was supposed to happen with an Aamir Khan film? Read on to know more.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has reflected on his career trajectory and revealed that after becoming a successful director-producer, he refused to make his acting debut in an Aamir Khan film. After making clutter-breaker hit Dil Chahta Hai, cult classic Lakshaya, and superhit Don reboot with Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan made his acting debut with Rock On!. With Abhishek Kapoor's musical drama, Farhan debuted as an actor, and it was among the most loved films of 2008. However, Farhan was supposed to make his acting debut two years before this film. Yes, Rock On wasn't the first project that Farhan was approached for as an actor.

Farhan Akhtar was supposed to make his debut with?

In a recent interview with Anmol Jamwal, Farhan revealed that director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra approached him to make his acting debut with Rang De Basanti. Yes! Farhan was supposed to play a strong role in Aamir Khan-starrer, but he rejected the film as he wasn't sure if he was ready to explore the other side of the camera. Akhtar said, "I wasn't ready to act. There was a certain lack of inhibition. When you act, you have to let go...you can't be conscience. I was not inhabited. I had serious complexes of my own. I was so happy making movies, and it felt so far from my journey, so I turned that down."

After Farhan Akhtar's refusal, he was replaced by...

With Farhan rejecting the film, the role went to Siddharth, and the former admitted that he did a fabulous job in the film. Even before Rang De Basanti, Farhan did a film, but it never saw the day of release. The Don 2 director revealed that in 2005, he shot for The Fakir of Venice with Annu Kapoor, but it remained unreleased for unknown reasons. So technically, The Fakir of Venice was Farhan's acting debut, but the movie never saw the day of release, and thus Rock On! marked his acting debut. On the work front, he's returning to the big screen as an actor with 120 Bahadur. He's also working on Don 3.