In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, megastar Amitabh Bachchan reflected on his illustrious career and expressed regret about never having the opportunity to work with the legendary actress Meena Kumari.

Big B also reminisced about the actress Waheeda Rehman's iconic close-up in the film Pyaasa, which left a lasting impression on him. During a conversation with Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh voiced his regret at not having worked with Meena Kumari while discussing the 1962 cult movie Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

Big B said, “I never got the opportunity to work with Meena Kumari ji. In Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam, there's a song - ‘Na jaao saiyaan' where she performed so gracefully that I found myself watching her continuously. The art of sitting in one place quietly, singing the song, and coupled with her radiance, the effects used to be marvellous."

“They used to take long shots back then and I think that was the beauty of it all. Unlike today, every shot ends in just a few words. And Waheeda Rehman Ji, she is my absolute favourite actress,” he added.

Talking about Waheeda Rehman, the megastar recalled how that particular shot in the song captured such exquisite emotion and artistry, truly showcasing her brilliance.

Amitabh shared, “What a beautiful shot it was; it took two or three takes to light up that close-up. These days, it all happens so quickly, but back then, it was never like that.”

Big B's anecdotes left Vidya Balan in awe as she exclaimed, “I would love to have been born in that era and be your heroine." Kartik then chimed in, saying, "Sir, I would love to be your heroine as well! (laughs).” The episode featuring Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actors Kartik and Vidya aired on Sony TV on October 18.

