Hindi cinema's veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan is still an active part of the film industry, even at the age of 82. Amitabh Bachchan started his career in 1969, and his last film appearance was in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, which was released in 2024. To this date, Amitabh Bachchan is counted among the most popular and respected actors in Bollywood. But did you know that an actress refused to work with him despite him sending a truck full of roses to her? We are not talking about Jaya Bachchan or Rekha, but it was the late actress Sridevi, with whom the superstar was eager to work.

Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi worked together in the film Khuda Gawah, which was released in 1992. When the director of Khuda Gawah, Mukul S Anand, approached Amitabh Bachchan for the lead role and told him that he was eager to cast Sridevi opposite him, Big B believed that since both of them had already done two films together, things might not work out for a third time. Amitabh Bachchan's belief came true as Sridevi did not agree to work in the film. To convince her, Amitabh Bachchan then sent a truck full of roses for Sridevi.

Sridevi was shocked by Amitabh Bachchan's gesture and agreed to be a part of the film on one condition. Sridevi said that she would be a part of Khuda Gawah only if she could play the role of both mother and daughter. The makers accepted the condition, and Sridevi appeared in a double role in Khuda Gawah. Made on a budget of Rs 5.7 crore, Khuda Gawah, also starring South superstar Nagarjuna, became the third highest-grossing Indian film of 1992, behind Beta and Deewana.

