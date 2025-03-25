Devika Rani was considered much ahead of her time. The 1930s were a conservative period in Indian society but Devika Rani not only performed a kissing scene on screen in 1933, but she was also fond of alcohol and cigarettes.

In this day and age, actors and actresses don't shy away from performing intimate or kissing scenes on screen. Over the years, many mainstream stars including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have participated in a kissing or intimate scene if the film and director demand it. But today, we will tell you about that one actress who began the trend of kissing on screen over 90 years ago. The scene was about four minutes long on which there was a lot of controversy later.

The film Karma was released in 1933 and starred Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani, the actress who was often touted to be India's first female superstar. For the first time in film history, a kissing scene was part of the movie and was about 4 minutes long. Interestingly, both Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai were husband and wife in real life when this scene was shot. At the time, showing such a scene publicly on the film screen created a lot of uproar which also affected the image of Devika Rani.

For the unversed, Devika Rani was considered much ahead of her time. The 1930s were a conservative period in Indian society but Devika Rani not only performed a kissing scene on screen in 1933, but she was also fond of alcohol and cigarettes. Devika Rani was famously known as the "Dragon Lady" for her "smoking, drinking, cursing, and hot temper".

Devika Rani was also mighty successful when it came to her career in films. She founded Bombay Talkies with her husband Himanshu Rai and under their banner, they delivered multiple hit films including Jawani Ki Hawa.

After Himanshu Rai died in 1940, Devika Rani took over the reins of Bombay Talkies. In 1945, she retired from films, married the Russian painter Svetoslav Roerich, and moved to his estate on the outskirts of Bangalore. She lived a very reclusive life for the next five decades after that.



Devika Rani was called the first lady of Indian cinema. She also became the first-ever recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest award for films, in 1969.

