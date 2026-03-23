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Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor is Bollywood's lucky charm, before Dhurandhar 2, he gave 3 historic blockbusters, minted Rs 2117 crore

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Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor is Bollywood's lucky charm, before Dhurandhar 2, he gave 3 historic blockbusters, minted Rs 2117 crore

Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, but this actor is lucky charm for Bollywood

Sensex down 1600 points, Nifty below 22,600 as crude oil price remains above $110; why IT, bank stocks take hit?

Sensex down 1600 points, Nifty below 22,600 as crude oil price remains elevated

US-Israel-Iran War: How much toll tax ships have to pay Tehran to sail through Strait of Hormuz?

How much tax ships have to pay Tehran to sail through Strait of Hormuz?

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From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

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Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor is Bollywood's lucky charm, before Dhurandhar 2, he gave 3 historic blockbusters, minted Rs 2117 crore

This actor has been active since the late 1970s, and after starring in over 150 films, he proved to be the luckiest charm for movies. Apart from the Dhurandhar franchise, he's also been part of the Gadar franchise. Have you guessed the actor?

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 10:44 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor is Bollywood's lucky charm, before Dhurandhar 2, he gave 3 historic blockbusters, minted Rs 2117 crore
Rakesh Bedi: The lucky charm for Bollywood
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    With Dhurandhar The Revenge, Bollywood is again leading the Indian cinema on a global level. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film has touched the Rs 700 crore mark globally, that too in just four days. Records are getting shattered with each passing day. What D2 is doing is a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon. The credits for the mega success go to the man with the vision- Aditya Dhar. 

    Dhar, with his writing and direction, created the world of Dhurandhar and assembled the best of the team, including the ensemble cast of Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, and a skilled crew. However, there is an actor who can be called Bollywood's 'lucky charm'. His past records show that the film he starred in went on to become a historic blockbuster. Not once, but thrice, he proved his luck, and now, with Dhurandhar 2, he has become the most prolific actor. Do you know who we are referring to? No, it's not Sanjay, Yami Gautam, or even Ranveer.

    Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh's film runs on riot mode, scores biggest opening weekend in Bollywood, earns Rs 700 crore

    Rakesh Bedi: The lucky charm of Bollywood

    Unarguably, Rakesh Bedi is the biggest surprise factor of the Dhurandhar franchise. (Spoiler alert) At the end of D2, Bedi's Jameel Jamali is revealed to be the OG Dhurandhar spy, leaving moviegoers shell-shocked. In Dhurandhar Part One, Bedi earned special praise for his sinister performance. However, before creating history with Dhurandhar, Bedi was a special part of another record-breaking franchise- Gadar. Bedi made a special appearance in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) as Vaidji, leaving the audience in chukles. 22 years later, Bedi reprised his role in Gadar 2, and instantly evoked nostalgia. 

    How Rakesh Bedi is the luckiest, most profitable actor

    Speaking from the box office perspective, Gadar grossed Rs 133.12 worldwide. Gadar 2 earned approx Rs 686 crore worldwide. Similarly, Dhurandhar Part One earned Rs 1300 crore, and Part Two has grossed Rs 700 crore worldwide yet, and it's expected to beat the prequel's lifetime soon. Going by this maths, Rakesh's films have earned over Rs 2800 crore, and counting. This easily brings the fact that Bedi is indeed a lucky charm for films. 

    About Rakesh Bedi

    Rakesh Bedi is a veteran Indian film, television, and theatre actor, popularly known for his comic roles in over 150+ movies and shows. His popular movies include Chashme Buddoor, Mera Damad, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Tiranga, and Chamatkar. Bedi's popular TV shows include Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shrimaan Shrimati
    Yes Boss, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain!, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Bedi made his debut with the 1979 film Hamare Tumhare, and after 47 years, Bedi proved to be the good luck charm and ultimate scene-stealer of Bollywood.

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    Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor is Bollywood's lucky charm, before Dhurandhar 2, he gave 3 historic blockbusters, minted Rs 2117 crore
    Not Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, but this actor is lucky charm for Bollywood
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