Not Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, but Ranbir Kapoor creates HISTORY with THIS record in Bollywood

Amid the monstrous run of Ramyana Part One, Ranbir Kapoor has secured a record that none of the Bollywood stars would have been able to achieve.

As Ramayana Part One is running in riot mode across the globe, Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as the biggest superstar of Diwali. His latest film, based on the Indian epic, took the biggest festive opening with Rs 64.85 crore across languages. However, as per a few trade experts, the film was expected to open on a much bigger note. On Day 3, the film showed superb growth, bluntly silencing the haters. Even on Sunday, on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan, Ramayana suffered a minor drop, but held strong momentum at the box office by earning Rs 56.15 net in India. The film closed the extended weekend at Rs 285.20 crore gross and Rs 238.85 crore net in India. With overseas collections, the movie has earned 499.20 crore worldwide, making it a blockbuster Diwali weekend for Bollywood.

How did Ranbir Kapoor beat Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan?

With the extended weekend of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor created a record that none of the stars could achieve in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor is the only actor in Bollywood with three films in the Top 10 Weekends. As per Sameer Ahire's X post, Ranbir has 3 films that are included among the biggest weekends (Ramayana Part One, Animal, and Sanju). After Ranbir, it is Shah Rukh Khan (with Jawan and Pathaan), followed by Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar: The Revenge), Sunny Deol (Gadar 2), Salman Khan (Tiger 3), Rajkummar Rao (Stree 2), and Ajay Devgn (Singham Again).

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Ranbir Kapoor will become unbeatable by 2030

Ranbir will cap off the 2020s as Bollywood's unbeatable superstar. His upcoming films include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, Ramayana Part Two, and Animal Park. These three films will open on a monstrous note, breaking box office records and setting new benchmarks. RK's next film is Love & War, scheduled for release on January 21, 2027.

Also read: Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor to QUIT acting after Ramayana 2, Animal Park? Superstar reveals 'this is my last decade as an actor'