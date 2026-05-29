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Not Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, but Rakesh Bedi was first actor to cast for Dhurandhar, veteran actor reveals Aditya Dhar had movie idea during Uri

Rakesh Bedi, in an interview, revealed that he was the first actor to come on board for Dhurandhar, and at that time, Aditya Dhar had no script, but an idea about the movie.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 02:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Not Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, but Rakesh Bedi was first actor to cast for Dhurandhar, veteran actor reveals Aditya Dhar had movie idea during Uri
Rakesh Bedi (Image source: Twitter)
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Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi recalls his decades-long acting journey and the sudden peak with the success of his memorable character Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In an interview with ANI, while discussing his career, he said, "I believe that this is a journey and we should enjoy the journey. I have never thought that I would reach the peak or that I would have to reach the peak. I feel that this journey is going very well," Bedi said.

Rakesh Bedi doesn't chase success, but good roles

The actor stated that his priority has always been commitment to work rather than chasing success or outcomes. He added, "I do my work well, I do my work with full commitment. And sometimes I get good results, and sometimes I don't get good results. So what can I do?" 

Rakesh Bedi was the first one to come on board for Dhurandhar

Speaking about Dhurandhar, Bedi revealed that filmmaker Aditya Dhar had him in his mind, even before the script was finalised. "I believe, and Aditya Dhar ne kaha bhi hai ki Dhurandhar mein cast hone vaala mai pehla aadmi tha (Aditya Dhar has said this too, that I was the first person to get cast in Dhurandhar). They had cast me 3-4 years ago when they had made Uri. At that time, they didn't have a script. But they had an idea, and according to that idea, they had thought of me for a role in that film." 

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release: Indian fans rejoice, Raw and Undekha version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster will release on this date, at this platform

Rakesh Bedi takes inspiration from real-life people for his characters

The Tirangaa actor explained his acting method, which often draws inspiration from real-life people while building characters. "I always try to pick up the character from real life. Then I put my salt and pepper on the screen." He continued, "My work is that I try to put the character that the director or writer could not put. Writing is always in closed rooms. But shooting is open. So when we shoot there, the atmosphere changes."

(With inputs from ANI)

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