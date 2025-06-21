Every year, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on June 21. This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme Yoga for One Earth, One Health.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Bollywood couple - actress Rakul Preet Singh and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani marked their presence in the capital, voicing strong support for the Fit India Movement and highlighting yoga as an essential element of a healthy lifestyle.



Rakul Preet Singh on being named Fit India Couple

Rakul Preet Singh, speaking at the event, described fitness as more than a routine. "Fitness is a way of life for both of us. It's not a shortcut, nor is it a solution just to stay slim. It's a way of life, and it's our passion. Wellness, fitness, yoga, it feels great to be connected with Fit India," she said. She further expressed gratitude for being recognised as a Fit India Couple along with Jackky Bhagnani. "It is an honour to be part of this journey and to receive the Fit India Couple recognition. We hope to inspire more people to embrace fitness and yoga in their daily lives. You don't need fancy gyms; it can start right at home," Rakul told ANI.



Jackky Bhagnani praises PM Modi

Jackky Bhagnani also echoed similar sentiments, praising the government's proactive approach to health and wellness. Reflecting on his journey, he said, "I was once 150 kg and lost 75 kg. I wish I had this kind of motivation earlier. Under the leadership of Modi ji and with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya taking active steps, like organising 'Sunday on Cycle', it feels amazing to be a part of this change." Speaking to ANI, Jackky further added, "The vision of PM Modi and Union Minister Mandaviya is truly inspiring. It's crucial for the youth of this country to prioritise health. We're proud to support such impactful initiatives."

