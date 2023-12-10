Headlines

Bollywood

Not Ranveer Singh, but this actor was YRF’s first choice opposite Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat

Ranveer Singh was not the first choice to play Bittoo Sharma in YRF's romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

Ranveer Singh started his journey in the film industry as Bittoo Sharma in YRF's film Band Baaja Baarat. The film received a positive response from the audience. Now, the actor has become one of the most popular and highest-paid in the industry, however, do you know Ranveer was not the first choice for the role? 

Yes, the role of Bittoo in Band Baaja Baaraat was first offered to another actor who has recently created a stir at the box office with his latest release. He is none other than Ranbir Kapoor. However, he turned down the offer for unknown reasons. Ranveer once revealed in an interview, as quoted by PTI, "Ranbir Kapoor said no to Band Baaja Baraat. YRF was looking for a new face I got a call and I knew this was the opportunity I was waiting for. I kept my face safe and didn’t do modeling or music videos. And then I got a massive launch, essentially for an ‘outsider’, opposite a reasonably recognisable star Anushka Sharma." 

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films, Band Baaja Baaraat is a romantic comedy starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film marked Ranveer's debut and after that, the actor never looked back. Anushka and Ranveer's chemistry in the film was much appreciated by the audience. 

Since his debut, Ranveer Singh has given a number of hits including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gunday, Ram-Leela, and more. The actor recently impressed the audience once again with his performance as Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide. He will now be seen in the movie Don 3 helmed by Farhan Akhtar. 

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in success for his latest release Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor along with Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Karnick, Sonali Batra, and Mansi Taxak in key roles. The film has collected over Rs 600 crore in just 8 days and is still running strong at the box office. 

