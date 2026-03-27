Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor instantly said 'yes' to Dhurandhar, Mukesh Chhabra reveals: 'For others, it took time'

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that initially, almost every actor was hesitant to come on board for Dhurandhar. He further revealed the artiste who instantly said yes to the film.

Dhurandhar The Revenge will soon cross the lifetime business of Jawan and even Dhurandhar Part One. Apart from being the highest-grossing Hindi film, it has also become the biggest blockbuster in which the actors starred in it. Dhurandhar franchise is the highest-grossing film in the career of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. Today, everyone is basking in the success of Dhurandhar 2, but do you know that the ensemble cast wasn't keen to assemble for this film?

Mukesh Chhabra reveals that not every actor was keen to do Dhurandhar

The casting director of Dhurandhar, Mukesh Chhabra, revealed that while zeroing in on the team of lead actors, it was his suggestion to Dhar to dream big and cast the big names. Chatting about his approach for the film Dhurandhar on The Right Angle 3, Mukesh Chhabra says, "Initially, even Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna were not sure about being a part of the film."

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Which actor instantly agreed to do Dhurandhar?

Chhabra revealed, "Only R. Madhavan said yes. For the others, it took time. Aditya and I were considering so many people, and honestly, earlier, we had never thought we would cast so many big stars. We had a very different kind of actors in mind. Then I pushed him to think bigger. When you start a film, you wonder how so many big actors will come on board. At first, none of this was there, but gradually, as we discussed, it started falling into place"

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'Not screen time, but impact matters the most': Mukesh Chhabra

Speaking about the hesitancy of big actors, he added, "Madhavan and Arjun were on the set of the film only for 12 days. Most actors usually worry about how much screen time they will get. We said that here, the impact is what matters. If you look at Madhavan’s part, with only 12 to 14 days of work, the impact of the role is huge"