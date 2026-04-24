Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, but this actor gets Rs 1 crore bonus from Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar, earns double fees than franchise

As per the report, the producers of Dhurandhar are so impressed with Rakesh Bedi's performance that they handed over him a cheque of Rs 1 crore as bonus.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is one such rare film from the 2000s, where the majority of characters became popular, and fans remembered them even after months of watching the film. The Durandhar franchise has several memorable characters. Right from Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt), and Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal). Even Pinda (Udaybir Sandhu), Zahoor Mistry (Vivek Sinha), and Bade Saab (Danish Iqbal) from Dhurandhar The Revenge hit their peak with their performances.

However, none of them earned love and appreciation as much as Rakesh Bedi did. In the role of a Pakistani politician, Jameel Jamali became the most popular character from the series. The masses loved Bedi's character so much that he became a pop culture icon. The big reveal of Jameel by the end of Dhurandhar 2 made him the franchise's biggest star. His dialogue and punchlines have turned into popular memes. Such unprecedented love left Bedi and team Dhurandhar overwhelmed. Owing to the impressive performance, the makers have awarded Bedi a bonus of Rs 1 crore.

Also read: David Dhawan breaks silence on how Dhurandhar success affected Rakesh Bedi: 'Chaal change ho gayi hai'

Rakesh Bedi got a bonus of Rs 1 crore?

As Bollywood Hungama reported, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the producers of Dhurandhar, have handed a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Bedi. The portal quoted a source, who asserted, "As Jameel Jamali, Rakesh Bedi impressed, entertained, and completely won over the audience. His dialogues have become immortal in the meme world, while the twist surrounding his character in the sequel further amplified his impact. The producers were deeply touched by the hard work he put into making the character so memorable. As a token of gratitude, they decided to pay him additional remuneration."

Rakesh Bedi walked away with double the fees he charged for Dhurandhar

The publication further reported that for the Dhurandhar franchise, Bedi charged Rs 50 lakhs. But with the bonus of Rs 1 crore, he walked away with double the fees. The source called it a rare one-of-a-kind gesture from a producer. As far as the box office of Dhurandhar is concerned, The Revenge grossed over Rs 1700 crore in a month. The combined worldwide gross of Dhurandhar Part One and Part Two is over Rs 3000 crore, making it the biggest movie franchise of India.