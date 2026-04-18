Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi; Kangana Ranaut feels this actor was 'terrific' in Dhurandhar

Noting the glorious box office collections of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, she added, "You can see how the films have done an amazing business as people wanted to see their own stories. Dhurandhar has revived the film industry and gave a new hope."

Kangana Ranaut has credited the Dhurandhar franchise for breathing new life into the Indian film industry, highlighting its mass appeal and relevance. She also praised the Ranveer Singh-starrer Aditya Dhar's two-part spy saga for directly connecting with the audience. The two films, Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, have collectively grossed over Rs 3000 crore worldwide, becoming the first Indian franchise to achieve this milestone.

Kangana on Bollywood films' dismal performance at the box office

Speaking to ANI, Kangana Ranaut stated that the Dhurandhar films reignited the audience's interest, adding that the Indian film industry has been grappling with declining box office returns and shifting audience preferences. "The film industry, in a way, was becoming disconnected from the country. Audience participation had declined, studios were depleting, and people didn't want to watch these films anymore. South Indian films received a greater entry and much recognition, especially because of their culture-focused content and regionally relevant stories," the Panga actress said.

Kangana says Dhurandhar has given new hope to film industry

Noting the glorious box office collections of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, she added, "With such relevant films, people want to watch them. The country has identified such films. You can see how the film has done an amazing business as people wanted to see their own stories. Dhurandhar has revived the film industry and gave a new hope."

Kangana heaps praise on R Madhavan's performance in Dhurandhar

The actor-politician also heaped praise on her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan for his work in Dhurandhar. "Madhavan was terrific in the film. I have met Ajit Doval ji and he has got a huge personality. I think there should be an entirely separate film on Ajit Doval. Only then an actor would be able to do justice to his character. But Madhavan was very close. He is a very good actor," the multiple National Award-winning actress concluded.

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