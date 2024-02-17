Twitter
Not Rani Mukerji, but this star kid was Karan Johar's first choice for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

BJP leaders praise PM Modi’s development, cultural measures; farmers and South India find mention

Jharkhand cabinet expansion: 8 to 12 MLAs unhappy over portfolio, reach Delhi

'Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar': Rohit Sharma conversation with teammates caught on stump mic, video goes viral

Jammu: Flying drones, other aerial devices temporarily banned ahead of PM Modi's visit

Not Rani Mukerji, but this star kid was Karan Johar's first choice for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Before Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar approached multiple heroines, but his first choice for Tina was Twinkle Khanna.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 11:46 PM IST

In 2023, filmmaker Karan Johar completed his 25th year in films. His last directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, coincided with his silver jubilee journey. Karan made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and he impressed the masses with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji romantic drama. 

The trio of Rahul-Anjali-Tina made the audience believe in love all over again, and the primary cast won praises for their performances. Rani Mukerji had a small role compared to SRK and Kajol, yet she was named scene-stealer, and she also won several Best Supporting Actress awards. It is interesting to know that Rani wasn't the first choice for the role. Before Rani, another actress was approached for the role, and she rejected the film. 

Karan Johar originally offered Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to...

Twinkle Khanna. Yes, the star kid, former actress, and now a producer-author was Karan Johar's first choice for Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. When Karan approached Twinkle with the role, the actress rejected the film. Karan, in old interviews, did mention Twinkle's rejection, and the actress even joked about the same at the launch event of her first book, Mrs Funnybones.

After Twinkle, Karan approached...

Rani wasn't the second choice for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. As per media reports, after Twinkle, Karan approached Aishwarya Rai for the same role, but even she rejected the film. After hearing no from multiple female stars, he went to Rani Mukerji at last, and finally, he got his Tina. 

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stupendous success 

Released in cienmas on October 16, 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota became a critical success and commercial blockbuster, Made on a reported budget of Rs 10 crore, the movie grossed Rs 80 crore (as per inflation-adjusted). 

