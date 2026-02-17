FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Not Rani Mukerji, but Raveena Tandon was OG choice to play Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she rejected film due to...

In a recent interview, Raveena Tandon revealed that she was offered Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and even Chaiyya Chaiyya, but she rejected both opportunities and frankly confessed her inhibitions, regrets, and insecurities.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 07:11 AM IST

Raveena Tandon recently revealed that she was considered for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but she rejected the film, and the role ultimately went to Rani Mukerji. In a conversation with Zoom, Raveena was asked to share her perspective on rejecting a film. Raveena, who was a top name in the 90s, had several hits like Dilwale, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, and Anari No 1. At this phase, at her peak, Raveena made some tough choices and rejected top offers, including Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which also marked Karan Johar's directorial debut. 

Raveena Tandon on why she rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 

Raveena didn't shy away from admitting that the major reason for rejecting SRK's blockbuster was her inhibition to play a second lead. She said, "I had my reasons to reject certain films. For example, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan always says that you didn’t do my first film, but I tell him that I would have loved to do it, and you are my friend, but unfortunately, during that time in my career, I couldn’t have restarted my career by playing second lead after leaving at a point which was Mohra."

Raveena Tandon on why Kuch Kuch Hota Hai worked for Rani Mukerji 

Raveena further added that Rani was accepted as Tina in KKHH, because she was a newcomer, "It was very necessary for me to start off, even if I have five scenes and five songs, but as a solo heroine. I had to restart my career like that, which was very difficult, but I was like you have to do this. It worked for Rani Mukerji because she was a young and fresh face, but for me, it was not trying to start off from where I left off; that was a really difficult decision for me."

Raveena Tandon on why she rejected Chaiyya Chaiyaa

Not only KKHH, but Raveena also refused to dance with Shah Rukh on the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se. Speaking about the same, she added, "Chaiyya Chaiyya came, and I was dying to do it, but I didn’t want to be branded ‘item girl’. So I remember telling Mani Ratnam Ji that I am dying to do a film with you, I want to be in every film of yours, but unfortunately, I can’t do this song." 

