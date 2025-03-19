Bollywood's legendary actor, late Shammi Kapoor's son, Aditya Raj Kapoor is the only member of the Kapoor family who has graduated in higher education. Remarkably he achieved the degree at 67.

The Kapoors is Indian cinema's first film family. Actors from generations have majorly contributed to shaping the film industry through their films. Starting from Prithviraj Kapoor, the family has superstars like Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Karisma, Kareena, and Ranbir Kapoor; and also produced blockbusters that are still regarded as classics (read: Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Shree 420, Awara, Sangam). The Kapoors have been numero uno for their contribution in films, but they lacked in one factor- educational qualification or academics.

Today we will discuss the actor from Kapoors who is the first among the family to graduate in higher education. He's the only member of the film family who has achieved this milestone.

Meet Aditya Raj Kapoor: The first and only graduate from the Kapoor family

Aditya Raj Kapoor is the son of late actors Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali. Aditya is the grandson of actor Prithviraj Kapoor, and cousin of Rishi Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. Aditya is the uncle to actors Ranbir Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Aditya Raj Kapoor's education background

Aditya attended The Lawrence School, Sanawar from 1963-1969, he later dropped out to pursue his career. Aditya started his career by assisting his uncle Raj Kapoor with Bobby (1973) and then became an assistant director in films Dharam Karam (1975), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Geraftaar (1985), Ajooba (1990).

Aditya's first stint as an actor was in...

Aditya's first on-screen appearance as an actor was a walk-on part in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Later, he turned to production and produced the film Gawaahi and television shows Ek Do Teen Char (1987-1988) and Mama Ji (1992-1993).

Aditya left acting and became a businessman

Unlike his father or cousins, Aditya soon stepped away from the film line and ventured into business. Aditya has a construction company that has developed the amusement parks, Fantasy Land in Mumbai and Appu Ghar in Delhi. Reportedly, Aditya also possesses a truck and warehouse business.

Adtiya's acting comeback and becoming graduate at 67

Aditya decided to return to acting and made his comeback in 2010 with the film Chase. He later starred in Mumbai 118. Diwangi Ne Had Kar Di (2010), Isi Life Mein (2010), Say Yes to Love (2012), and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013). However, Aditya failed to earn recognition as an actor. In 2023, Aditya became one of India’s oldest graduates after achieving a degree in Philosophy through correspondence from the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Aditya is now working as a teacher?

As ETimes reported, Aditya delivered his first lecture on the synthesis of Eastern and Western virtue ethics. Technically, he's the most educated actor from the Kapoor family.