Not Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal or Aamir Khan, but this actor to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut

After Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani is all set to make his OTT debut, reveals who will headline his show.

Recently, Rajkumar Hirani impressed everyone with his recent release, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film received a positive response from the audience and with this, another hit film has been added to Rajkumar Hirani's list of directorials. Now, the filmmaker is all set to make his OTT debut, and a new actor is all set to headline it.

Not Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, or Shah Rukh Khan, but another actor who impressed the audience with his acting skills and starred in one of the hits of 2023, is all set to headline Rajkumar Hirani's OTT debut. He is none other than Vikrant Massey.

Recently in an interview with PTI, Rajkumar Hirani talked about his OTT debut and revealed that Vikrant Massey will be headlining the show. He said, "I'm doing an OTT show, which we start shooting this month. I'm a showrunner for that, I'm not directing it. It's a show for Hotstar (Disney Hotstar) and Vikrant Massey is playing a role in it." He further added, "It's something I'm very happy about with the script and the way it has panned out. On this show, I’m involved and it’s in my own space."

Not only this, Rajkumar Hirani revealed that after Sanju, 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, etc, he also has some ideas ready for more feature films and said, "Luckily, COVID-19 gave us the time to sit at home and work on more scripts. I'm working on more scripts now in a month or so and we'll start deciding where we will go."

The filmmaker also opened up about whether the third part of Munna Bhai is possible and said, "It's not that I don’t want to do it, 100 percent I want to do it because I had fun making those films. After every film, I’ve tried to write one 'Munnabhai'. So, I've five unfinished Munna Bhai scripts lying with me with various titles such as 'Munna Bhai Chale America', 'Munna Bhai BA LLB', and 'Munna Bhai Chal Basse'. There are many scripts written but none of them reached that level of greatness. I know that any 'Munnabhai' that I make will make a huge amount of money now. But I don’t want to make it for that reason."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki tells the story of 4 friends who wish to go to the UK to improve their financial conditions, however, when they fail to go the legal way, they decide to go through a series of struggles and choose the Dunki way to reach there. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Kaushal, and Vishnu Kaushal among others in key roles and has collected Rs 406.65 crore worldwide at the box office.