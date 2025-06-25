Rajkummar Rao is set to portray Sourav Ganguly in former cricketer's biopic, which will start shooting in January 2026 and release in December next year. The film will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane of Udaan, Trapped, Lootera-fame.

From Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion to farhan Akhtar-starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom, the Bollywood has seen plenty of sports biopics in the last few years. We would soon have another addition in this list in the form of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's biopic. While there were speculations that Ranbir Kapoor or Ayushmann Khurrana is being considered for the film, Rajkummar Rao has been confirmed to portray the Maharaja of Indian Cricket on the big screen.

Rajkummar Rao on portraying Sourav Ganguly

In his recent interview with NDTV, the Stree actor stated that he is "extremely nervous" to play Ganguly, one of the most successful Indian cricket captains, as he said, "Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official - yes, I am playing him in his biopic. I am extremely nervous. It's a huge responsibility, but it's going to be a lot of fun."

Sourav Ganguly on his biopic

Just a few days ago, in his interaction with PTI, Sourav Ganguly had endorsed Rajkummar Rao's casting in his biopic. The former cricketer who also served as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2019 to 2022, had said, "Rajkummar has been locked for the film. I don't think anyone else can play me better than him. I think the right person is doing it, I'll help him with everything." When Dada was further asked about the film's progress, he had answered, "It's going well. It will be released next December. Shooting starts in January. The pre-production, story writing, and scripting take a lot of time. Shooting doesn't take that much time - it's about three months - and then the post-production takes time."



More about Sourav Ganguly biopic

The yet-untitled Sourav Ganguly biopic will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan under his banner Luv Films. The makers are planning to start the shooting in January 2026 and release it in cinemas in December next year. Motwane has previously helmed critically acclaimed films such as Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and Trapped.

READ | Meet actress, who had one night stand with a friend, got pregnant at 30, went for abortion alone, now still single at 41