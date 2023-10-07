Not Ranbir-Alia, Sidharth-Kiara, or Vicky-Katrina, this Bollywood star couple's wedding to be made into a documentary

This Bollywood couple got legally married in 2020 and held sangeet, mehendi and wedding reception for their loved ones in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai last year.

In the last few years, there have been multiple star-studded weddings in Bollywood. Starting from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's grand wedding celebrations in Barwara in December 2021 and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's intimate wedding at their home in Mumbai last year to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivties in Jaisalmer in February this year to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur recently, we have been flooded with multiple photos and weddings of these couples.

But, another couple has decided to take us inside their wedding celebrations by announcing a documentary on their D-Day. This is Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have recently announced that they have turned their wedding into a documentary titled RiAlity.

Talking about the same, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress told Hindustan Times, "Weddings are often portrayed as fairytales, but the reality is a mix of emotions – joy, anxiety, excitement, and everything in between. Our documentary, RiAlity, is a heartfelt attempt to capture the genuine essence of our wedding experience. Our wedding was a tapestry woven with threads of every emotion imaginable. RiAlity is our attempt to unravel the complexities of that experience. It’s a mirror reflecting the reality behind the glitz, a candid portrayal of two individuals from humble beginnings."

The Khufiya actor added, "RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love is not always perfect, but it is always enough. Love is profound, it is messy, and yet worth moving worlds for. RiAlity captures some of the essence of our journey, not just as actors but as two regular people in love. We wanted to give you all a glimpse of the effect of this not just through us but through the gaze of the people around us. This document is our way of saying, ‘This is us - flaws, dreams, and all'. And there is a bit of you in us and a bit of us in you all."



Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got legally married in 2020 and held sangeet, mehendi and wedding reception for their loved ones in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai last year.



