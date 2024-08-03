Twitter
Bollywood

Not Rana Daggubati, this Hollywood star was first choice to play villain opposite Prabhas in Baahubali

Before Rana Daggubati, Game of Thrones and Aquaman-fame Jason Momoa was approached to play the antagonist Bhallaladeva in the SS Rajamouli-directed epic action films Baahubali.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 07:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Rana Daggubati, this Hollywood star was first choice to play villain opposite Prabhas in Baahubali
Rana Daggubati in Baahubali
The two-part epic action films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion follows the war of succession between Amarendra Baahubali and his older cousin brother Bhallaladeva. As Amarendra Baahubali dies in the climax of the first part, his son Mahendra Baahubali goes back to Mahishmati to avenge his father's death and reclaim his throne. Prabhas played the father and the son in a double role and Rana Daggubati played the antagonist Bhallaladeva in the films directed by SS Rajamouli.

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli is the latest Netflix documentary showcasing how SS Rajamouli has become one of the greatest filmmakers in the world. The 74-minute documentary, which premiered on Netflix on August 2, features interviews from his family members and the superstars featured in his blockbuster films - Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR.

In the documentary, Rana Daggubati revealed that he wasn't the first choice to play the villain in the Baahubali films. The makers had first tried to approach the Hollywood star Jason Momoa, who had become popular in India after playing Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of Game of Thrones in 2011 and 2012.

Recalling when he was approached for the Baahubali films, Rana Daggubati said in the documentary, "The producer, Shobu Yarlagadda, came and just told me that it's a period war-based kind of film and that they were looking at me playing the antagonist. I replied that I'd love to have a narration. I also asked him, 'Who's the actor you went to before you came to me?'. He said, 'We tried to reach Jason Momoa from Game Of Thrones!'. I said, 'Okay, that's a good second number'."

Both the films became the most expensive Indian movies at the time of their releases. Made in Rs 180 crore, Baahubali: The Beginning grossed Rs 650 crore worldwide in 2015, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was made in Rs 250 crore and minted Rs 1800 crore at the global box office in 2017. The sequel still remains the second-highest grossing Indian film of all time.

