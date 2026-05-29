Not Ramayana, King, Toxic, Peddi, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan, Maatrubhumi, Drishyam 3; this film is India's most anticipated movie of 2026

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga has topped IMDb's latest list of Most anticipated new Indian movies and shows of 2026. The romantic drama, set against the backdrop of the Partition era, features Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Diljit Dosanjh, and releases on June 12.

Even after the historic blockbuster success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, 2026 still has several big-ticket Indian films lined up for release in the remaining seven months. These include Ranbir Kapoor's mythological epic Ramayana, Shah Rukh Khan-led action thriller King, Yash's gangster action drama Toxic, Ram Charan's rural sports action drama Peddi, Salman Khan’s war drama Maatrubhumi, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 are also expected to dominate the box office.

However, one film has trumped them all to emerge as the top rated title on IMDb's latest list of Most anticipated new Indian movies and shows - Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga. Starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah, the romantic drama is set against the backdrop of the Partition era and promises an emotionally powerful cinematic experience. The film's recently released trailer received an overwhelming response across social media, while its songs, especially Maskara, are already dominating playlists.





Main Vaapas Aaunga follows a young man (Vedang Raina) who falls in love with a woman (Sharvari) in the pre-Partition era. The story unfolds across two timelines, with Naseeruddin Shah essaying the older version of Raina's character and Diljit Dosanjh playing his grandson. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, it draws not from history books but from the first-hand accounts of survivors Imtiaz encountered while filming for his 2024 movie Amar Singh Chamkila, which was also headlined by Dosanjh, across Punjab.

Also featuring Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, and Manish Chaudhari, Main Vaapas Aaunga is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. An AR Rahman musical, the romantic drama hits theatres on June 12. Ali has previously made critically and commercially acclaimed films Rockstar, Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Highway, and Tamasha.

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