Not Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, but Aditya Dhar was supposed to direct Bhaag Milkha Bhaag; he was ousted from his film? Viral Reddit post sparks debate

As per this viral post on Reddit, Karma hits back hard at Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, as he's struggling to direct his next film, and his assitant, Aditya Dhar, is now been hailed as the biggest filmmaker of Bollywood.

Aditya Dhar is currently enjoying the monumental success of the Dhurandhar franchise. With just two films, Dhar has earned the title of Bollywood's biggest filmmaker. However, his journey to success wasn't an easy ride. Dhar has faced several hiccups, and he struggled to see his writing turn into movies. Amid the Rs 3000 crore success of Ranveer Singh-starrer movie franchise, directed by Aditya, a viral Reddit post revealed how the director was once silently removed from a blockbuster, and he wasn't even credited for his writing. The film Dhar wrote and was promised to direct was allegedly snatched away, and his contribution remained aloof from the audience.

Also read: Viral video: Pakistan's 'B-grade reply' to Dhurandhar leaves internet in splits, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father plays Ajit Doval, netizens react

The film Aditya wrote and was supposed to direct was...

The 2013 sports biopic drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was among the most celebrated films of that year. This film became the pinnacle of director Rakeyesh Omprakash Mehra and established Farhan Akhtar as an actor. Based on the life of India's Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh, the movie chronicles the life of an Olympic champion, his nightmarish struggle from the partition of India to becoming the biggest sports sensation. Now a Reddit post has highlighted something that will make you feel bad about Dhar.

In the viral social media post, no names have been mentioned directly, but netizens were smart enough to connect the dots. As per Reddit's post, Dhar was assisting Rakeyesh during Delhi-6, and he was promised that whenever he would write something good, the Rang De Basanti director would back it.

Years pass by, and Dhar presents the first draft of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Mehra. As per the viral post, Mehra recognised the potential of the film, and he "quietly got the script registered in his own name. Then he brought his close associate writer (Prasoon Joshi) on board. The two of them stepped in, reshaped the project and edged the kid out completely."

Internet reacts to viral post

Although there has been no official statement or anything substantial to prove that Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is Dhar's creation. But netizens have showered support to him, and called out the foul play by the bigges in Bollywood. "I can tell this is about Aditya Dhar, and the director is Rakeysh Mehra of Rang de Basanti fame. The sports drama is Bhaag Milkha Bhaag," wrote a user. However, another netizen wrote, "I see that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra acknowledged in his memoir that Aditya Dhar had suggested making a movie on Milkha Singh and even gifted him a biography of the athlete. So the claim that he stole the script seems unlikely." We are not considering this post as the gospel truth, but awaiting an official response from either party on the same.