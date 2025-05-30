Directed by P.R. Unnikrishnan, the film saw Johnson George taking on several iconic roles such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jesus Christ, Swami Vivekananda, and Leonardo da Vinci. Johnson George created history when he played 45 unique roles in the Malayalam film Aaranu Njan, which was released in 2018.

Apart from acting chops, versatility is one quality that helps an actor stand toe to toe with their competition, earning them not only praise but also admiration from audiences. The Indian film industry has often set itself apart from others, thanks to its unique stories and the powerful acting skills of its lead actors. Today, we will tell you about one such film and actor who left everyone surprised by playing not two or three but 45 different characters in a single film. This actor is neither Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, nor Govinda, but Johnson George. Although the name Kamal Haasan comes first to mind, who surprised people by playing 10 roles in Dasavathaaram, this record was broken by Johnson George, who also made his way into the Guinness World Records by portraying 45 different characters in a single film.

Johnson George created history when he played 45 unique roles in the Malayalam film Aaranu Njan, which was released in March 2018. Even though the movie was not successful at the box office, it remained in the news due to its unique presentation. Directed by P.R. Unnikrishnan, Aaranu Njan saw Johnson George taking on several iconic roles such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jesus Christ, Swami Vivekananda, and Leonardo da Vinci. Jayachandran Thagjikaran and Muhammad Nilambur are also seen with him in this film, which is about 1 hour and 47 minutes long.

Despite the powerful storytelling, the movie’s highlight remained Johnson George’s exceptional versatility, which earned him global recognition.

Aaranu Njan narrates the story of 'Globe Man', who travels around the world with a globe on his shoulder, trying to find his identity and purpose. One day, he stands in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue and suddenly realises that he has become Gandhi. He soon realises that he can absorb various historical and cultural personalities which leads him to transform into 45 different characters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jesus Christ, Swami Vivekananda and Leonardo da Vinci.

