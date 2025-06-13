Dimple Kapadia, before making her debut, was rumoured to be in love with Rishi Kapoor. Things did not work out between the two, and soon, Rajesh Khanna entered Dimple Kapadia's life. Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's rumoured relationship in the 1980s has also always been a topic of interest.

Dimple Kapadia, born and raised in Mumbai, was discovered when she was just 14 by Raj Kapoor. Dimple Kapadia made her debut opposite Rishi Kapoor in Bobby, which was not only a commercial success but also made her an overnight star. Over the years, Dimple Kapadia worked in many films with some of the biggest superstars; however, she always grabbed headlines more for her personal life. Dimple Kapadia was just 16 years old when she fell in love with Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as India's first superstar. The two immediately got married, despite an age gap of over 15 years, even before Dimple Kapadia's debut film's release in 1973.

Dimple Kapadia quit acting after marrying Rajesh Khanna. She settled into family life, bringing up their daughter, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna, who both briefly worked in the film industry.

Dimple Kapadia, before making her debut, was rumoured to be in love with Rishi Kapoor. Things apparently did not work out between the two, and soon, Rajesh Khanna entered Dimple Kapadia's life. Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's rumoured relationship in the 1980s has also always been a topic of public interest for years. The two never publicly confirmed their relationship, but their alleged connection has been discussed extensively in the media. However, there was another actor who fell madly in love with Dimple Kapadia and then went on to work in 12 films with her.

We are talking about none other than Bollywood's 'Bhidu', Jackie Shroff, who once admitted being struck by Dimple Kapadia's beauty after watching her in Bobby. Jackie Shroff was quoted as saying, "I watched Dimple Kapadia’s movie Bobby on its opening day and couldn’t stop staring at her. During a month-long acting course in Mumbai, I would see Dimple visiting the same building in the evenings to meet Sadhna ji, and I would watch her from afar, captivated by her presence."

"When I found out that I would be collaborating with her on Allah Rakha, I couldn’t help but gaze at her throughout the filming. She had a way of engaging with everyone on the set, whether it was a spotboy, a producer, or an assistant, making no distinctions in her treatment of them. After that, we ended up working together on 12 films," Jackie Shroff added.

Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia, over the course of their careers, collaborated on many films but were never romantically involved. Jackie Shroff has stated that he is friends with Dimple Kapadia and values and respects her presence in his life.

