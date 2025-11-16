Not Rajesh Khanna, but this actress was called India's first superstar, born in red-light area, her fan mortgaged horse to watch her film 22 times, she is...

Jahanara Kajjanbai is considered to be a legend in the earliest chapters of Indian cinema. Her fandom was so huge that a fan from Lahore watched her film 22 times, and even mortgaged his horse to buy movie tickets.

A superstar is an artistes who can attract a mass audience with just one glimpse. Nowadays, this term is loosely used for anyone who has delivered 1-2 hits. However, the true meaning of a superstar is way more than just leading a few successful films. This title means power, command, and the rule of the artistes over the audience's minds. A superstar is someone who can turn an odinary event into an extraordinary phenomenon with just their appearance. We all know that Rajesh Khanna was considered to be the first superstar of Indian cinema, and he truly deserved the title. But, years before Kaka, there was another sensation who was hailed as the superstar of the Indian film industry.

Jahanara Kajjanbai: India's first superstar

Jahanara Kajjan, popularly known as Kajjanbai, is considered a legend, a pioneer in the early chapters of Indian history. Her stardom was unmatched, and soon, she became the biggest discovery in Indian cinema. Born in 1915 to Sugganbai in Lucknow, Jahanara grew up in kothas where music was the only real currency. Jahanara Kajjanbai's mother ensured she was well-trained in classical music and even sent her to Patna to study English and Urdu to hone her talents.

Even before films, Kajjanbai would earn huge

Years before making her debut, Jahanara Kajjanbai was already a crowd-puller. From one show, she would earn an impressive Rs 250–300. People would storm to hear her voice. Her melodious vocals were enough to fill theatres. Soon she began receiving recognition not only as a singer, but also as an actor.

Jahanara Kajjanbai's breakthrough film: Shirin Farhad

India's second talkie film, Shirin Farhad, became a milestone in Jahanara's career. The movie features 42 songs, sung by her, and it was considered a historic revolution in Indian cinema. The stupendous success of Shirin Farhad made Jahanara a household name. By 16, Jahanara earned the status of 'superstar' who literally ruled the masses. According to the reports, one of her fans from Lahore watched her film 22 times. Reports also stated that he even mortgaged his horse, just to keep buying tickets for her film. After ruling the audience for 15 years, Kajjan passed away on December 20, 1945. She was 30.