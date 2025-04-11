If you think Aamir Khan's first on-screen appearance as a grown-up adult was in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, then you're wrong. Read on to get surprised.

Aamir Khan is one of Bollywood's biggest stars. His movies promise entertainment, and he hardly fails to deliver. Aamir is the son of producer Tahir Hussain, and he was introduced to movies at a very young age. When Aamir turned 8, he was featured in Yaadon Ki Baraat (1973).

After this film, he worked as a child artiste for a year. Then in 1988, Aamir made his Bollywood debut as a hero with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Since then, Aamir has given several record-breaking blockbusters. However, we will discuss Aamir's first on-screen appearance as an adult. If you think that QSQT was Aamir's first on-screen appearance after growing up, then you're wrong. A year before QSQT, Aamir was seen in a short film.

Aamir Khan's first on-screen appearance was in...

Aamir made his screen debut as a grown-up adult actor with the short film Subah Subah. This movie was a diploma film for the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and Aamir played a central part in it. In the 19-minute short film, a slim Aamir Khan looked unrecognisable for a few seconds. In the film, Aamir even romanced his co-star and danced to the tunes of Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's iconic song 'Keh Du Tumhe' from Deewaar.

As soon as the short film was shared on YouTube, it went viral in no time. A netizen wrote, "I have read that Aamir was happy to act in this FTII film since he did not get a chance to study there. He would hang around the campus looking for an acting chance. After school, he delayed applying to FTII and the application date passed. So he assisted his uncle, producer-director Nasir Hussain." Another netizen wrote, "Wonderful Aamir Khan. Sad that he is now nearly 60. And he has decided to quit movies or will act in very very few movies going fwd. I wish at least 20 more masterpiece movies he would make or act in them." One of the netizens wrote, "Aamir Khan is largely the same how he looked 42 years back in 1983. He still looks like a youngster and hardly any change in his face."

Aamir Khan's returning to films with...

On the work front, Aamir will be returning to cinemas with Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par (2007). He's also producing Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

