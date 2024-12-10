The blockbuster horror comedy Stree 2 is the most searched movie in India in 2024, as per the Google's Year in Search 2024 report.

Google has shared the list of most popular searches in India across different categories such as entertainment, sports, politics, travel, and more. In the category of movies, the most searched film was Stree 2. Featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in the leading roles, the horror comedy was released in cinemas on August 15 coinciding with India's Independence Day and turned out to be a massive blockbuster.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 defeated Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Aamir Khan's Dangal to become the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 600 crore net in India. The film's worldwide gross collections were around Rs 850 crore. Stree 2 is the fourth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.

Apart from Shraddha and Rajkummar, Varun Dhawan was also seen reprising his role as Bhediya in a surprise cameo in Stree 2. Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia also made making cameo appearances in the Amar Kaushik directorial. Akshay has been introduced as Thanos-like villain in the Maddock supernatural universe.

In the Google list of most searched movies in India in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD and 12th Fail took the second and third spot. Laapataa Ladies and HanuMan occupied the fourth and five spot. The rest five movies in the list were Maharaja, Manjummel Boys, The Greatest of All Time, Salaar, and Aavesham.

