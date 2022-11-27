Not Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan but THIS actress owns the most expensive engagement ring

File photo

Men are well aware that diamonds are every girl's best friend, especially when they come with a promise of marriage. Then Bollywood celebs are a step ahead in that situation. This applies to Bollywood love marriages both in real life and on television. The celebrity nuptials we've seen have all been breathtaking and enchanting.

If you've ever wondered who owns the priciest ring in the business, you've come to the perfect spot. Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, or Deepika Padukone, though. The actress in discussion is none other than Asin.

The actress and Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma were married in 2016. Since then, according to media reports, she has been spotted wearing an incredible ring with a stunning 20-carat diamond that cost Rs 6 crores. The couple's initials are carved on the Belgian-imported solitaire.

In an interaction, Asin had revealed how she met Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma, who eventually became her husband. Actor Akshay Kumar, who worked with Asin in 'Housefull 2', played cupid between the couple. She shared, "So after our first meeting, we had spoken a few times over the phone and then Rahul was somehow convinced that I was the girl for him. He asked me if he could meet my parents. We had just spoken 2-3 times, that too thanks to Akshay. Anyway, Rahul came and met my parents and expressed his intention to them. He is very sorted and knows his mind clearly. And he tells them, 'I would like your daughter’s hand in marriage'."

During an interaction, Akshay has also opened up about setting Asin and Rahul together by stating, "It was during Housefull 2 and we were in Delhi. Don’t laugh, but we were playing hide and seek, and I made the two of them hide together in one cupboard. That is how it started and it is so nice that they are getting married now."