Not preaching the converted: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why massy films on gay issues are need of the hour

Ayushmann Khurrana, after experimenting himself as a cop for the first time with Article 15, is back to doing what he excels at. The actor has taken up roles which are usually stereotyped among the audiences. He is all set to play a gay and a balding man in his upcoming movies.

Talking about his gay character, Ayushmann feels that the culture needs to be normalized at the root level. The actor insists that for such a thing to take place, the cinema should be commercial and not preachy, in order to attract more people.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an important film in the commercial mainstream space. It is important to make films based on gay rights in the commercial sphere because that way you are not preaching the converted," Ayushmann told IANS, adding, "You are probably talking to those who have biases against towards homosexuals. We have to reach to the lowest common denominator. They need to watch the film and realise how important it is to give gay people their rights."

While he plays gay in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann will be seen balding in Bala. Despite most people including actors have tried to show others that balding is a normal process and should be accepted, there is still some kind of hesitation before going under the razor.

"It's a great shift. Bala has romance, but it highlights a different issue (baldness). (It is an issue) that 50 per cent men deal with after 30. It's a prevalent subject and (I wonder) how we missed it till now. After all, we have tackled subjects such as sperm donation, body shaming and aging pregnant parents. Baldness is among the most common issues, so I am glad I am doing it right now," said Ayushmann.

For the unintiated, Ayushmann Khurrana is the actor who made his debut as a sperm donor in Shoojit Sircar's movie Vicky Donor. The actor was widely appreciated for his role then, and has been often applauded every time he took a bold role.