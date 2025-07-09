Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty reveals details about love proposal she got from..., shares 'he said I love you, I said...'

Over the years, especially post the release and success of Baahubali, Anushka Shetty and Prabhas have sparked rumours about their relationship. The duo, who have always shared undeniable chemistry on screen, were frequently rumoured to be getting married.

One of Tollywood's biggest superstars, Anushka Shetty, has time and again not only grabbed headlines for her impressive career in the industry but also her single status, despite relationship rumours with Prabhas. Anushka Shetty has enjoyed a successful career for many years but has remained unmarried, always keeping fans intrigued about her personal life and relationship status.

Are Anushka Shetty and Prabhas in a relationship?

Over the years, especially post the release and success of Baahubali, Anushka Shetty and Prabhas have sparked rumours about their relationship. The duo, who have always shared undeniable chemistry on screen, were frequently rumoured to be getting married. However, they have always maintained that they are "just friends", despite widespread speculation.

If not Prabhas, who proposed to Anushka Shetty?

While Anushka Shetty has received many love proposals over the years, there is one particular one that she fondly remembers to this day. In an earlier interview, Anushka Shetty once revealed a proposal she got from her classmate in the 6th standard. Anushka Shetty was quoted as saying, "A boy from my class came up to me and said, ‘I love you… I love you to death’. At the time, I didn’t even understand what it meant, but I still said ‘OK’. It remains a sweet memory."

What is Anushka Shetty's upcoming film?

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will be next seen in the Telugu film Ghaati, which is set to release on July 11. Anushka Shetty will also make her Malayalam film debut this year with Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer, as Kalliyankattu Neeli.

READ | Ramayana cast fees revealed: Ranbir Kapoor to earn Rs 150 crore for two-part saga, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey are charging Rs...