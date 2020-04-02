Not only Tara Sutaria but Ananya Panday also auditioned for live-in action 'Aladdin'; here's why she got rejected

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut last year with Punit Malhotra directorial Student of the Year 2. Soon after that, the newcomer was also seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh which released in December 2019. She swept off all debut awards at the leading awards event held this year. Now, during an interaction, Ananya revealed her first-ever audition and it wasn't for Student of the Year 2, but 2019 live-in action film, Aladdin.

Yes, not only Tara Sutaria but Ananya also auditioned for the role which was eventually bagged by Naomi Scott. Talking about the same, Ananya said in an interaction, "I remember when Aladdin had come to India, a bunch of people auditioned for it. So I remember we had to record a video and I recorded it on my phone for which I wore this red outfit. I had to read the dialogues for Jasmine and the scene went well."

The young actor went on to state, "But then they were like you have to sing and I cannot sing to save my life and I was like what should I do should I make someone else sing and pretend like it's me and mouths it. I got rejected for that. I don't think we ever stopped auditioning. I was supposed to audition last week as well."

Currently, Ananya has been shooting for Khaali Peeli in which she is paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. The actor had revealed that only a day of the shoot was left but left incomplete due to coronavirus outbreak.