Not only Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, but Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta also graduates from school

It's graduation time for several star kids! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently graduated from Ardingly College in England and both the parents attended the ceremony. Shah Rukh tweeted about it stating, "4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t." He also tweeted, "Last day at school. To adding new experiences and colours to your life ahead...."

Now, another star kid has graduated from college and it's none other than Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a candid photo of Jahnavi from her graduation ceremony. She captioned the post as, "Jahnavi at her school farewell chapel ... happy and sad both at the same time ..." In the photo, the young girl is looking pretty while being suited up in style and kept her beautiful smile intact.

Earlier, while talking to IANS, when Juhi was asked if Bollywood is on cards for Jahnavi, she replied, "Jahnavi is an avid reader. If there is anything she likes in this world, and if you ask her what she wants as a gift, it will be a book. She said she wanted to be a writer. Then she went through a phase where she said 'Okay I want to be a model'. Tomorrow she might say 'I want to be an actress'. Then she might say she wants to drop all this and do sports. I don't know, but I have learnt one thing that you have to let your children do what they want."