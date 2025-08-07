Not only Madhuri Dixit, Vinod Khanna lost control on these actresses as well, became too intimate with newcomer, tore her blouse, they are...
After slapping 50% tariff on India, Trump aide makes BIG statement on US imports of Russia, says, 'No comparison...'
White House makes BIG statement, says President Donald Trump plans to meet Russian President Putin, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on...
Saiyaara: Varun Badola takes snarky hit at film's PR, admits 'promotions went overboard': 'Log chudiyaan tod rahe hai, chaatiyaan peet rahe hai..'
After 100 billion USD investment, Apple CEO Tim Cook presents 'made in America' 24k gold gift to US President Donald Trump, watch video
Rajiv Rai opens up on Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon's romance during Mohra: 'There’s no question about it...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going to see...'
Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Ukraine , says US tariff on India on buying Russian oil influenced....
Amid 'GAY' airport code row, a look at other odd codes including OMG, LOL, POO, and many more
Drunk Pakistani businessman threatens to rape flight attendant, SHOCKING video surfaces
BOLLYWOOD
When it comes to filming an intimate scene, Vinod Khanna has a history of losing his control over his actresses, leaving them embarrassed and in tears.
Actor Vinod Khanna was a handsome hunk of Bollywood, who was praised for his impressive acting chops, film choices, and his droll-worthy persona. However, there was another side to the actor, which was an embarrassing one, not for him, but for people associated with him. We all have heard about the controversy related to Vinod's steamy kissing scene with Madhuri Dixit. During the making of Dayavan, Vinod reportedly lost his control, and he kept kissing Madhuri and even bit her lip, leaving her in shame and tears. Well, this wasn't the first or only time when Vinod couldn't hold himself and got too intimate with his co-star.
When Vinod Khanna got too cosy with Dimple Kapadia, he left her in tears
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was making Prem Dharm with Vinod and Dimple. One of the haunting memories from the unreleased film is when the leads were shooting an intimate scene. Prem Dharan was supposed to be the comeback for both Vinod and Dimple. In one scene, Vinod had to kiss Dimple, embrace her and fall asleep. The room was dimly lit, and Vinod was visibly exhausted due to the hectic shoot schedules. Vinod performed as per the scene requirement, but Mahesh was unhappy with the shot. He asked for another take, and that's where things took an unexpected turn. On the second take, as Mahesh ordered action, Vinod started kissing Dimple, and he got too intimate with her. Reportedly, Mahesh yelled 'cut', but Vinod continued kissing, hugging Dimple. After a while, he realised and pulled himself back, but Dimple was in shock. Reports have it that Dimple rushed to her room and cried for hours. Ultimately, the film never saw the day of its release.
Watch Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit's sizzling chemistry in Dayavan
When Vinod Khanna tore Ramya Krishnan's blouse
At the making of Yash Chopra's ensemble action drama Parampara similar incident happened, and the male co-star, who reportedly couldn't control his feelings for the female co-star, was Vinod Khanna. Parampara starred Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, Ramya Krishnan, and Anupam Kher in key roles.
Watch the hot song of Vinod Khanna and Ramya Krishnan from Parampara
During the shoot of the song 'Tu Sawan Mein Pyar Piya Piya Ki,' Vinod Khanna and Ramya Krishnan displayed a bold and sensual romance. The song garnered headlines due to the steamy scenes between the two. The on-screen kissing and Vinod tearing Ramya's blouse was considered way too ahead of time. Despite the spicy romance and a promising ensemble cast, Parampara was a critical and commercial failure.