Not only Madhuri Dixit, Vinod Khanna lost control on these actresses as well, became too intimate with newcomer, tore her blouse, they are...

When it comes to filming an intimate scene, Vinod Khanna has a history of losing his control over his actresses, leaving them embarrassed and in tears.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 09:46 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor Vinod Khanna was a handsome hunk of Bollywood, who was praised for his impressive acting chops, film choices, and his droll-worthy persona. However, there was another side to the actor, which was an embarrassing one, not for him, but for people associated with him. We all have heard about the controversy related to Vinod's steamy kissing scene with Madhuri Dixit. During the making of Dayavan, Vinod reportedly lost his control, and he kept kissing Madhuri and even bit her lip, leaving her in shame and tears. Well, this wasn't the first or only time when Vinod couldn't hold himself and got too intimate with his co-star. 

When Vinod Khanna got too cosy with Dimple Kapadia, he left her in tears 

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was making Prem Dharm with Vinod and Dimple. One of the haunting memories from the unreleased film is when the leads were shooting an intimate scene. Prem Dharan was supposed to be the comeback for both Vinod and Dimple. In one scene, Vinod had to kiss Dimple, embrace her and fall asleep. The room was dimly lit, and Vinod was visibly exhausted due to the hectic shoot schedules. Vinod performed as per the scene requirement, but Mahesh was unhappy with the shot. He asked for another take, and that's where things took an unexpected turn. On the second take, as Mahesh ordered action, Vinod started kissing Dimple, and he got too intimate with her. Reportedly, Mahesh yelled 'cut', but Vinod continued kissing, hugging Dimple. After a while, he realised and pulled himself back, but Dimple was in shock. Reports have it that Dimple rushed to her room and cried for hours. Ultimately, the film never saw the day of its release. 

Watch Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit's sizzling chemistry in Dayavan

When Vinod Khanna tore Ramya Krishnan's blouse

At the making of Yash Chopra's ensemble action drama Parampara similar incident happened, and the male co-star, who reportedly couldn't control his feelings for the female co-star, was Vinod Khanna. Parampara starred Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, Ramya Krishnan, and Anupam Kher in key roles. 

Watch the hot song of Vinod Khanna and Ramya Krishnan from Parampara

During the shoot of the song 'Tu Sawan Mein Pyar Piya Piya Ki,' Vinod Khanna and Ramya Krishnan displayed a bold and sensual romance. The song garnered headlines due to the steamy scenes between the two. The on-screen kissing and Vinod tearing Ramya's blouse was considered way too ahead of time. Despite the spicy romance and a promising ensemble cast, Parampara was a critical and commercial failure.

