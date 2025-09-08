Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to miscarriage, will star..

Not once, but Shah Rukh Khan rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him by giving this LIFE CHANGING advice

Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'

Railway RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Declared: Check official CBT exam schedule CEN 08/2024 here

Jharkhand minors caught on video performing dangerous stunts on moving train

After Nepal, this country bans Elon Musk's X, WhatsApp, other social media sites; here's why

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in Kristina Fidelskaya's wine-red gown at glam award night

Tejja Sajja admits filming action scenes for Mirai at minus 18 degrees in Himalayas, getting hurt: 'Every stunt was real, every bruise worth it'

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns after massive protest over social media ban, 19 dead

Himachal govt takes BIG decision on notification on withdrawing higher pay grade for 14000 employees; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to miscarriage, will star..

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic

Not once, but Shah Rukh Khan rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him by giving this LIFE CHANGING advice

Not once, but SRK rejected DDLJ 4 times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him..

Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'

Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Not once, but Shah Rukh Khan rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him by giving this LIFE CHANGING advice

Shah Rukh Khan was not ready to play lover boy Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and rejected the film four times. Yash Chopra convinced him to do the film and gave him life-changing advice.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 09:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Not once, but Shah Rukh Khan rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him by giving this LIFE CHANGING advice
Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

For 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the silver screen. Be it Rahul from Darr, or from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, SRK retained the King of Romance for decades, and then in 2023, he revamped himself as an action pan-India star with Pathaan and Jawan. Well, King Khan wanted to do an action film right from the 90s, and that's why he was not keen to do Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Shah Rukh rejected Aditya Chopra's directorial debut, DDLJ, not once, but four times. Then, who made him convince, and how he got agree to star in one of the biggest blockbusters of his career. 

Shah Rukh Khan didn't want to do DDLJ

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed in a documentary, “I never wanted to do a romantic role. Because by the time I joined films, I was 26. Normally, romantic films meant that you started off from college and then you work your way up into romance and then run away with a girl, or commit suicide with a girl. I thought I was too old to be a romantic hero.” 

He further explained that he preferred negative roles like Darr and Baazigar because they gave him more importance. When Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was first offered to him, he turned it down several times. The role was even offered to Saif Ali Khan. But destiny had other plans. Yash Chopra asked his son Aditya to convince Shah Rukh Khan.

How Yash Chopra convinced him to do DDLJ

Yash Chopra agreed to do the romantic blockbuster and gave him life-changing advice, which proved to be a mantra for his long-lasting career. He said, "You must take up romantic roles on the big screens if you want to survive in the industry.” SRK couldn't disobey the legendary filmmaker. Thus, he agreed to do the film, and the rest is history. DDLJ went on to become one of the biggest successes in Indian cinema and is still the longest-running movie in the country.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation
The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historical drama online
The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historic
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup 2025; fans react
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup
Watch: MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of 'The Chase'; fans say 'Thala for a reason'
MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of
Amid India-US tariff conflict, PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session
PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE