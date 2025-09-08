Not once, but Shah Rukh Khan rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him by giving this LIFE CHANGING advice

Shah Rukh Khan was not ready to play lover boy Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and rejected the film four times. Yash Chopra convinced him to do the film and gave him life-changing advice.

For 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the silver screen. Be it Rahul from Darr, or from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, SRK retained the King of Romance for decades, and then in 2023, he revamped himself as an action pan-India star with Pathaan and Jawan. Well, King Khan wanted to do an action film right from the 90s, and that's why he was not keen to do Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Shah Rukh rejected Aditya Chopra's directorial debut, DDLJ, not once, but four times. Then, who made him convince, and how he got agree to star in one of the biggest blockbusters of his career.

Shah Rukh Khan didn't want to do DDLJ

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed in a documentary, “I never wanted to do a romantic role. Because by the time I joined films, I was 26. Normally, romantic films meant that you started off from college and then you work your way up into romance and then run away with a girl, or commit suicide with a girl. I thought I was too old to be a romantic hero.”

He further explained that he preferred negative roles like Darr and Baazigar because they gave him more importance. When Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was first offered to him, he turned it down several times. The role was even offered to Saif Ali Khan. But destiny had other plans. Yash Chopra asked his son Aditya to convince Shah Rukh Khan.

How Yash Chopra convinced him to do DDLJ

Yash Chopra agreed to do the romantic blockbuster and gave him life-changing advice, which proved to be a mantra for his long-lasting career. He said, "You must take up romantic roles on the big screens if you want to survive in the industry.” SRK couldn't disobey the legendary filmmaker. Thus, he agreed to do the film, and the rest is history. DDLJ went on to become one of the biggest successes in Indian cinema and is still the longest-running movie in the country.