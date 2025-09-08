Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to miscarriage, will star..
Not once, but Shah Rukh Khan rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him by giving this LIFE CHANGING advice
Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'
Railway RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 Declared: Check official CBT exam schedule CEN 08/2024 here
Jharkhand minors caught on video performing dangerous stunts on moving train
After Nepal, this country bans Elon Musk's X, WhatsApp, other social media sites; here's why
Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in Kristina Fidelskaya's wine-red gown at glam award night
Tejja Sajja admits filming action scenes for Mirai at minus 18 degrees in Himalayas, getting hurt: 'Every stunt was real, every bruise worth it'
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns after massive protest over social media ban, 19 dead
Himachal govt takes BIG decision on notification on withdrawing higher pay grade for 14000 employees; check details
BOLLYWOOD
Shah Rukh Khan was not ready to play lover boy Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and rejected the film four times. Yash Chopra convinced him to do the film and gave him life-changing advice.
For 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the silver screen. Be it Rahul from Darr, or from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, SRK retained the King of Romance for decades, and then in 2023, he revamped himself as an action pan-India star with Pathaan and Jawan. Well, King Khan wanted to do an action film right from the 90s, and that's why he was not keen to do Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Shah Rukh rejected Aditya Chopra's directorial debut, DDLJ, not once, but four times. Then, who made him convince, and how he got agree to star in one of the biggest blockbusters of his career.
Shah Rukh Khan didn't want to do DDLJ
Shah Rukh Khan once revealed in a documentary, “I never wanted to do a romantic role. Because by the time I joined films, I was 26. Normally, romantic films meant that you started off from college and then you work your way up into romance and then run away with a girl, or commit suicide with a girl. I thought I was too old to be a romantic hero.”
He further explained that he preferred negative roles like Darr and Baazigar because they gave him more importance. When Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was first offered to him, he turned it down several times. The role was even offered to Saif Ali Khan. But destiny had other plans. Yash Chopra asked his son Aditya to convince Shah Rukh Khan.
How Yash Chopra convinced him to do DDLJ
Yash Chopra agreed to do the romantic blockbuster and gave him life-changing advice, which proved to be a mantra for his long-lasting career. He said, "You must take up romantic roles on the big screens if you want to survive in the industry.” SRK couldn't disobey the legendary filmmaker. Thus, he agreed to do the film, and the rest is history. DDLJ went on to become one of the biggest successes in Indian cinema and is still the longest-running movie in the country.