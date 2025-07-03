Not Neetu Kapoor or Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor's mother and Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law's real name is...

In 1980, when Neetu Kapoor was just 22 years old, she married her frequent co-star, Rishi Kapoor. After her marriage, Neetu Kapoor retired from acting to raise her children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

She might have become a well-known face as Rishi Kapoor's wife, Ranbir Kapoor's mother, and Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law; however, Neetu Kapoor (earlier Singh) is also a prominent actress known for her appearances in Hindi films throughout the late 1960s, 1970s, and early 1980s. Many know her as either Neetu Kapoor or Neetu Singh, but do you know what her real name is?

What is Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor's real name?

Born in July 1958, before she became Neetu Singh and then a Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's mother was born and known as Harneet Kaur. Neetu Kapoor was born in Delhi to Darshan Singh and Rajee Kaur Singh and began her career as a child artist shortly after her father's death.

Was Neetu Kapoor a child actor?

Neetu Kapoor started her acting career when she was just 8 years old. She made her debut as an uncredited child artist in Suraj (1966) starring Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar. So impressive was her debut performance that Neetu Kapoor continued to get film offers, appearing in some top-grossing films, including Dus Lakh (1966), Do Kaliyaan (1968), Waris (1969), and Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani (1970). She was credited as Baby Sonia in these films.

Neetu Kapoor soon established herself as a mainstream actress and worked with some of the biggest superstars such as Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and her soon-to-be husband, Rishi Kapoor.

Did Neetu Kapoor quit acting after marrying Rishi Kapoor?

In 1980, when Neetu Kapoor was just 22 years old, she married her frequent co-star, Rishi Kapoor. After her marriage, Neetu Kapoor retired from acting to raise her children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Her last film to be released was Ganga Meri Maa (1983).

When did Neetu Kapoor make a comeback in films?

After 25 years, in 2009, Neetu Kapoor finally made a comeback with a cameo role in Love Aaj Kal, opposite her husband. Her first lead role followed soon with Do Dooni Chaar in 2010. She also starred in Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ranbir Kapoor's Besharam.

Neetu Kapoor went on a hiatus again after Besharam but 9 years later she made a roaring comeback opposite Anil Kapoor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.