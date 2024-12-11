Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is the fourth most searched show on Google in 2024.

Google has unveiled its list of top-searched movies and shows of 2024 globally. While the list of most searched shows mostly has international titles, there is an Indian show too that has made its place in the list at the fourth position. It is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's lavish period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which is streaming on Netflix.

The most searched show across the globe in the list of Google Trends is also Netflix's black comedy-thriller miniseries Baby Reindeer. The second place in the list is occupied by the post-apocalyptic drama show Fallout on Amazon Prime Video. The fantasy drama House of the Dragon, streaming in India on JioCinema, is the third most searched show of 2024.

Talking about Heeramandi, the show features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the leading roles. It is a fictional tale based around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light area of Heera Mandi in the Lahore of the 1920s to 1940s. The period drama was applauded for its grandeur and cinematography, but also faced criticism for the historical inaccuracies.

Also starring Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Pratibha Ranta, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Taha Shah Badussha in supporting roles, Heeramandi is one of the costliest web series to come out of India. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut show is estimated to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore.

