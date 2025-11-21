FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Not Mirzapur, but this popular TV show becomes first series to be adapted for film, it's running successfully for 10 years, name is...

Before Mirzapur The Film hit cinemas, we will have the popular TV sitcom, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, taking the big leap to the big screens, with the OG team.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 06:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Not Mirzapur, but this popular TV show becomes first series to be adapted for film, it's running successfully for 10 years, name is...
A poster of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain
After ruling the small screen for more than a decade, the beloved show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is finally gearing up for the big-screen bonanza. Taking a cinematic leap, the movie Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun On The Run will be released in cinema halls on 6th February, 2026.

Vibhuti ji’s charm, Tiwari ji’s drama, Angoori Bhabi’s “Sahi pakde hain!”, Anita Bhabi’s confident sophistication, and the unforgettable madness of Happu Singh and Saxena “I like it!” will now be seen in the movie backed by Zee Cinema and Zee Studios.

With the original cast returning in their iconic roles, Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Nirahua have also joined the fun, and their explosive energy and effortless humour are expected to elevate this comedy adventure to a new level. Produced by Zee Cinema & Edit II, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun On The Run is set to hit the big screen on 6th February, 2026.

Inspired by the 1990s Hindi sitcom "Shrimaan Shrimati", "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain" premiered on 2 March 2015 on &TV and is digitally available on ZEE5. A spin-off sitcom, "Happu Ki Ultan Paltan", revolving around the show's character Happu Singh, was also released in 2019.

In January, "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai" completed 2500 episodes. Celebrating the milestone, the team held a grand cake-cutting ceremony on the set, in the presence of the entire cast and crew. Talking on the occasion, Shubhangi Atre reflected on her character in the show, saying, "Angoori is a character close to my heart. Her innocence and signature catchphrase, ‘Sahi Pakde Hain,’ have struck a chord with fans. Being part of a show that spreads happiness is a blessing. I am deeply thankful to the audience for showering us with love."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
