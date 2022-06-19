Headlines

Not Masaan, but Gangs of Wasseypur was Vicky Kaushal's first film, actor reveals

Long before Vicky made his debut with Masaan, he was a part of Gangs of Wasseypur, and that's when Kaushal faced the camera for the first time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

We all know that talented Vicky Kaushal began his actor's journey with the hard-hitting drama Masaan. But, maybe the majority of his fans, didn't know that it was not Masaan, but Anurag Kashyap's crime-thriller Gangs of Wasseypur where he faced the camera for the first time. A user named thecasanovva shared some interesting facts about the 2012 cult crime drama. One of the facts he mentioned was about Vicky. As per his information, the Sanju actor stepped in as a background artist in a scene where Nagma Khatoon (Richa Chadha) abuses Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee) in a brothel. Well, this trivia got verified as a fact when the actor himself acknowledged it. Vicky shared the screenshot of the trivia, and called it, "#truestory!"  

The trivia further added how Vicky landed the opportunity to face the camera. As per the post, the actor has once shared this incident in one of his interviews. "Last minute, everyone- all the junior artists- that we'd rounded up refused to participate in that scene, once they realised it's a brothel." Vicky said that all the junior artists backed out, the entire direction team had to stand in for them to fill their shoes. Vicky further added, "I'm that silhouette you see behind the window grill, overacting, when Nagma Khatoon is cursing Sardar Khan played by Manoj Bajpayee. That was the first time I faced a camera." 

Vicky was also an assistant director in Anurag's film, and their association continued with the 2016 crime-thriller Raman Raghav 2.0. Vicky will next be seen on screen with Govinda Mera Naam. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled film.  

