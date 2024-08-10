Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Not Manisha Koirala, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Khamoshi

Manisha Koirala revealed that she was not Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice for Khamoshi: The Musical.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 09:59 AM IST

Not Manisha Koirala, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Khamoshi
Manisha Koirala and Salman Khan in Khamoshi:The Musical
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi: The Musical failed to impress the audience and bombed at the box office. However, over the years, the film gained a cult status. The film starred Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, Salman Khan, Seema Biswas, Helen, Raghuvir Yadav, and others in key roles. While Salman and Manisha’s chemistry in the film was much appreciated by the fans, she was not the first choice for the film. 

In a recent interview, Manisha Koirala revealed, “I had done 'Khamoshi' 28 years ago and I was not his first choice for the role. I remember we had become friends and he just said, 'Manisha, I have written this script, just go through it. You are not acting in it, Kajol and Madhuri are my choices” 

She further added, “It was a brilliant script for any actress. I told him 'Ye dono nahi mili to main hoon, haan?' Luckily, that worked for me.” According to reports, Madhuri Dixit rejected the role as she either found the storyline depressing or scheduling conflicts. However, the real reason is still not known. 

Made in Rs 6 crore, the film earned only Rs 14 crore at the box office. The film has completed 28 years and is considered one of the best films in Indian cinema. Manisha Koirala was supposed to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but things didn’t work out. 

She then recently worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his OTT debut series Heeramandi. The actress’ performance as Malikajaan impressed the audience. The series which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Sehgal in key roles, received mixed responses from the audience. The series has been renewed for a second season leaving fans excited. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

