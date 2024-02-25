Not Madhuri Dixit, but this actress was first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank, was replaced due to…

Madhuri Dixit was not the first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank.

Madhuri Dixit impressed everyone with her performance in Karan Johar's Kalank. The actress played the role of Bahaar Begum, Sanjay Dutt's former lover. However, do you know that she was not the first choice for the role?

Yes, Before Madhuri Dixit, another superstar signed the role of Bahaar Begum, however, due to her untimely demise, Madhuri had to replace her. She is none other than Sridevi. The actress died in February 2018 after drowning in bah tub of the hotel she was staying in. Her sudden demise left everyone in the industry shocked.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi, revealed on Twitter that Madhuri Dixit will be replacing her mother in Kalank after Sridevi’s demise and thanked the actress for the same.

Madhuri Dixit opened up in an interview about replacing Sridevi in Kalank and said, “Firstly, her demise was sad news for us and when I was approached for the role, it was not easy for me. I have immense respect for her. She was a good artiste and a good human being too. To step into the role, when you look into it as an actress, it's a different scenario as you add your own inputs to the character, but we used to remember her on sets as she was a part of the film. Once you start working, you have to move on and do your job... I did that, but missed her too."

Kalank is a period romantic drama film directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Apart from Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha. The film turned out to be a box office failure despite boasting of such talented cast and getting a bumper opening at the box office.