Twitter
Headlines

Ayodhya Ram Mandir receives 25 kg of gold, silver in a month, donations run into whopping...

Man gets 'fake' iPhone 15 from Amazon, company responds

NASA unveils image of dwarf galaxy in midst of 'highly energetic' event

Not Madhuri Dixit, but this actress was first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank, was replaced due to…

Deepika Singh clarifies if being TV star impacted her film career, says 'mujhe roles hi...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ayodhya Ram Mandir receives 25 kg of gold, silver in a month, donations run into whopping...

Man gets 'fake' iPhone 15 from Amazon, company responds

NASA unveils image of dwarf galaxy in midst of 'highly energetic' event

10 health benefits of Asparagus other than weight loss

Roti vs Rice: Which is healthier for you?

Batters who scored century on IPL debut

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Not Madhuri Dixit, but this actress was first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank, was replaced due to…

Deepika Singh clarifies if being TV star impacted her film career, says 'mujhe roles hi...' | Exclusive

Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Madhuri Dixit, but this actress was first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank, was replaced due to…

Madhuri Dixit was not the first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 07:09 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Madhuri Dixit in Kalank
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Madhuri Dixit impressed everyone with her performance in Karan Johar's Kalank. The actress played the role of Bahaar Begum, Sanjay Dutt's former lover. However, do you know that she was not the first choice for the role? 

Yes, Before Madhuri Dixit, another superstar signed the role of Bahaar Begum, however, due to her untimely demise, Madhuri had to replace her. She is none other than Sridevi. The actress died in February 2018 after drowning in bah tub of the hotel she was staying in. Her sudden demise left everyone in the industry shocked.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi, revealed on Twitter that Madhuri Dixit will be replacing her mother in Kalank after Sridevi’s demise and thanked the actress for the same. 

Madhuri Dixit opened up in an interview about replacing Sridevi in Kalank and said, “Firstly, her demise was sad news for us and when I was approached for the role, it was not easy for me. I have immense respect for her. She was a good artiste and a good human being too. To step into the role, when you look into it as an actress, it's a different scenario as you add your own inputs to the character, but we used to remember her on sets as she was a part of the film. Once you start working, you have to move on and do your job... I did that, but missed her too."

Kalank is a period romantic drama film directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. 

Apart from Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha. The film turned out to be a box office failure despite boasting of such talented cast and getting a bumper opening at the box office.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

America's Odysseus spacecraft makes first commercial moon landing in history

DNA TV Show: What is CBSE's open book exam plan, will it benefit students?

Not Madhuri Dixit, but this actress was first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank, was replaced due to…

Viral video: Woman's attempt to befriend elephant ends in terrifying attack, watch

Viral video: Salman Khan kisses mom Salma, eats fries from nephew, niece; actor's adorable moments with family win fans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE