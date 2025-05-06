Sanjay Dutt has had three marriages with Richa Sharma, Rhea Pillai, and Maanayata Dutt. In his childhood, the star kid proposed to Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu in front of his mother Nargis Dutt.

Son of the late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt has had multiple relationships and affairs in his life. After his debut film Rocky in 1981, he was involved with his co-star Tina Munim, who later married the Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and became Tina Ambani. Sanjay was also said to be romantically involved with Madhuri Dixit. In 1987, Dutt married actress Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996. Their daughter Trishala Dutt was born in 1988. In 1998, the star kid tied the knot with model Rhea Pillai and their divorce came through in 2008. In the same year, he married for the third time with Maanayata Dutt, whose real name is Dilnawaz Sheikh. The couple gave birth to twins, a son named Shahraan and a daughter named Iqra in 2010.

However, on his 65th birthday in 2024, the veteran actress Saira Banu revealed that Sanjay Dutt wanted to marry her in his childhood. She shared a photo of Dutt with her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Sanjay Dutt has always been like a family to me. My entire family, starting from Ammaji to Aapaji, to Sahib, and to me, we've watched him grow from a tiny toddler into the remarkable person he is today."

"I still remember when Nargis Aapa would come to our house for functions, and he would accompany her - this cute, good-looking kid. Nargis Ji would then shake his (Sanjay Dutt) hands and say, "Chalo, Saira Ji ko bolo tum kya bolte ho mujhe?" And then Sanju would look at me and say, "Main Shaila Banu se shaadi karunga" in a cute little voice. Hahahah, so adorable! I believe Sharmila Tagore and I were the top favorites of Sanju. 'Many hands make light work.' and we've all cherished being part of his journey. He holds a special place in my heart. With all my love and blessings, I wish him a very happy birthday", the 80-year-old actress concluded.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in the horror comedy The Bhootnii, which hit theatres on May 1. Also starring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari, the film has been a complete washout at the box office and hasn't even earned Rs 5 crore in its first five days of release.

