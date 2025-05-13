Tezaab gave Madhuri Dixit her first big break, making her an overnight star. It also elevated Anil Kapoor's star status after a successful Mr. India (1987). But did you know that Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor were not the first choice for this film?

Madhuri Dixit's debut film was Abodh, released in 1984. But, the actress got her breakthrough after the release of Tezaab (1988), where her dance in the song Ek Do Teen became a sensation. Tezaab gave Madhuri Dixit her first big break, making her an overnight star. It also elevated Anil Kapoor's star status after a successful Mr. India (1987). But did you know that Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor were not the first choice for this film? Initially, instead of Madhuri Dixit, the filmmakers were keen on casting Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead role, however, things didn't work out as negotiations over the payment reached a deadlock, and the deal did not go through.

Madhuri Dixit, who was struggling to give a single hit film, readily agreed to work in Tezaab and ended up becoming an overnight star. Anil Kapoor was also initially uncertain about Madhuri Dixit's acting and dancing abilities. However, he went on to star with her in the film, and the rest is history.

Before Anil Kapoor, Aditya Pancholi was initially considered for the role. Tezaab proved to be a superhit in both their careers, receiving a leading 12 Filmfare nominations. Released in November 1988, Tezaab was a major commercial success at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It ran in theatres for more than 50 weeks, becoming a golden jubilee success.

Tezaab, directed, produced, and co-written by N. Chandra, starring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, went on to earn Rs 16 crore at the box office.

