Sanjay Dutt, the Bollywood actor, was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. He was convicted under the Arms Act for illegal weapon possession and, after serving part of his sentence, was released in 2016, with several bail grants throughout the process.

During his imprisonment, around 2009-2010, his wife Maanayata Dutt was expecting their twins. Concerned about his extended sentence, Sanjay reached out to his close friend, actress Sheeba Akashdeep, asking her to be there for Maanayata during this challenging time.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sheeba Akashdeep opened up about being a part of Sanjay Dutt's tough journey. She spoke about how she supported Maanayata during her pregnancy, ensuring she had company during that challenging time. She recalled, “When he was going into prison he called me and said, ‘Maanayata is alone, I want you to go and take care of her’. I used to go everyday from my house to sit with her so that I can be with her as she was pregnant and alone. I wanted to be with her till the time he comes out. So, I spent that entire nine months with her.”

In a past appearance on the show Star vs Food Survival with chef Ranveer Brar, Sanjay Dutt talked about how he spent his time in jail. The Khalnayak actor shared that he used the time to stay physically active by working out and even took up cooking, learning new skills during his imprisonment.

He mentioned, “The first time I went to jail if you see the photographs outside Thane jail – Anna, Akshay, Ajay, Shah Rukh, everybody came and wished me well. I had no respite from serving jail time, so why overthink it? I had to make up my mind that yes I had to go. I have to face it. In six years, I faced it, managed it, made the most out of it, and learned from it. I used that time to learn cooking, scriptures, and working out. I came out with a better physique."