Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, aka Madhubala, is, to this date, one of the most beautiful and revered actresses in the film industry. There was never a dearth of people who were crazy about her smile. Her fans would fall in love with her on the silver screen and even her co-stars could not escape the magic of her beauty. This was the reason why Madhubala's name was linked with some of the biggest yesteryear superstars. One of them was also Dilip Kumar who fell in love with Madhubala while filming Tarana. Dilip Kumar and Madhubala were madly in love and wanted to marry each other. However, they broke up while filming Mughal-e-Azam.

Madhubala eventually married Kishore Kumar in 1960 but it wasn’t a smooth-sailing betrothal. Nine years later, the legendary actress passed away at 36. In an interview, speaking about Madhubala's relationships, her sister Madhur Bhushan, revealed to Filmfare, "Apa (Madhubala) first fell in love with Premnath. The relationship lasted six months. It broke on grounds of religion. He asked her to convert, and she refused. The next relationship was with Dilip Kumar. She met Bhaijan (Dilip Kumar) on the sets of Tarana. They later worked in Sangdil, Amar, and Mughal-e-Azam. It was a nine-year-long affair. They even got engaged."

Madhubala's father did not want her to marry Dilip Kumar. There was also a court case during the movie Naya Daur where Madhubala gave a statement against Dilip Kumar under pressure from her father, after which the relationship between the two worsened further. Things had deteriorated so much that both of them did not even talk to each other while shooting the romantic scenes of Mughal-e-Azam.

During these ups and downs in Madhubala's life, Kishore Kumar proposed to her in 1960. When Kishore Kumar proposed to her, she was going to London for her treatment. Diagnosed with a hole in the heart (Ventricular Septal Defect) in 1957, her health was severely damaged, with a projection of only two years to survive.

In an interview given to Rediff.com, the legendary actress's sister said that Madhubala, despite marrying Kishore Kumar, always remained deeply in love with Dilip Kumar even after they had chosen separate paths.

She said, "Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness and anger towards Dilip Sahab. They got married in 1960. She was 27 years old."

