Not Kriti Sanon, this actress was first choice to play Janaki opposite Prabhas' Lord Rama in Om Raut’s Adipurush

Kriti Sanon was not the first choice to play Janaki in Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, one of the much-awaited movies is finally up for a grand release in theatres. Prabhas fans are celebrating by burning crackers and a massive 65-foot cutout of the actor has also been installed in Telangana.

The movie wherein Prabhas is essaying the role of Ragahava (Lord Rama) and Kriti Sanon is essaying the role of Janaki (Sita), has opened to mixed responses from the audience. However, did you know that Kriti was not the first choice for the role of Janaki in Om Raut’s Adipurush?

Well, if reports are to be believed, South actress, Keerthy Suresh was first offered the role by the makers. The actress’ deal with the makers was almost confirmed and only the official announcement was left to be made and the actress could have made her Bollywood debut with the film. However, the actress turned down the offer to sign a film opposite Rajnikanth.

Not only Keerthy Suresh but Prabhas’ Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty was also offered the role of Janaki, and Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani’s names also popped up for this role, however, nothing could be decided. Then, Kriti Sanon who had impressed everyone with her performance in Mimi, was approached for the role and she accepted the role of Janaki in Adipurush opposite Prabhas' Lord Rama.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in lead roles. The movie is the most expensive Bollywood film ever made with a budget of Ra 500 crore.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in the movie Ganapath-Part 1 wherein she will be seen collaborating with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is scheduled to release on October 20.

Read Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon's movie may not release in Nepal for this reason