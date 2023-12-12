Headlines

Not Kiara Advani, this actress is becoming hugely popular in India, she is now labelled as...

Although Rashmika Mandanna is in the lead role in Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal', Triptii Dimri has managed to garner more fame and recognition than her for the film. Once Rashmika Mandanna got the tag of 'National Crush of India' but now Triptii Dimri has achieved this title.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

One film can take one to the heights of success and this has been proven many times. Many actors in the film industry gained fame with just one film. Something similar is happening these days with a 29-year-old actress, who has become a sensation overnight. Even though Kiara Advani's name is included in the list of Google's most searched actresses, people also want to know about this actress we are currently talking about.

The actress being mentioned here has become famous across the country through just one film. Like a boom in the share market, there has also been a surge in the number of followers on social media. This can be gauged from the fact that her followers were 6,64,000, which has now increased to 3.5 million.

The actress we are talking about is none other than Triptii Dimri. On December 1, she was seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal'. Although she did not get much screen time in the film, the audience liked her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor. Her bold scenes from the film remain a topic of discussion.

Although Rashmika Mandanna is in the lead role in Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal', Triptii Dimri has managed to garner more fame and recognition than her for the film. Once Rashmika Mandanna got the tag of 'National Crush of India' but now Triptii Dimri has achieved this title.

Triptii Dimri may have got more recognition because of 'Animal' but she has been working in the industry for a long time. Triptii made her debut in the year 2017 with the comedy movie 'Poster Boys'. It was directed by Shreyas Talpade and the lead actors in the film were Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

In the year 2018, Triptii Dimri did the film 'Laila Majnu' in the lead role. Apart from this, she has also done projects like 'Mom', 'Bulbbul', and 'Qala'. After the success of the film 'Animal', Triptii is now on the radar of many filmmakers who want to cast her in their films. 

Triptii Dimri was born on January 23, 1994, in Garhwal, Uttarakhand. Triptii has also earned a place for herself in Forbes Asia's '30 under 30'. Now, she will soon be seen in a film with Vicky Kaushal.

