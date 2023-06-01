Not Karisma or Kareena, this actress was the first daughter from Kapoor family to debut in Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor Family has been a major contributor to the Entertainment industry. From Shahi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, each one of them has made their mark in the industry with their great performances on-screen. However, you will be surprised to know that it was not Karisma or Kareena to be the first of the Kapoor daughters to enter Bollywood but it was Sanjana Kapoor.

Who is Sanjana Kapoor?

Sanjana Kapoor is an Indian actress, daughter of Shahi Kapoor and Jennifer Kapoor who is as beautiful and glamorous as Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Born on November 27, 1967, the 55-year-old actress and her mother broke the old tradition of the family made by Prithviraj Kapoor that daughters and Daughters-in-law of the family will not work in films.

Sanjana has two brothers Kunal Kapoor and Karan Kapoor and her cousin brother include, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. She completed her education at Bombay International School in Mumbai.

Sanjana Kapoor debut

Sanjana Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with the film 36 Chowringhee Lane in 1981 which was made in Shashi Kapoor’s production when she was 14 years old. She played the younger version of her mom Jennifer Kendal in the movie.

Later at the age of 36, the actress was featured in Hero Hiralal in the lead role. Sanjana Kapoor has worked in many Bollywood films like Utsav, Mira Nair’s critically acclaimed Salaam Bombay, and her last film was Aranyaka in 1994. Other than films, the actress also hosted the Amul India show on television for three and a half years.

Sanjana Kapoor as Entrepreneur

In 1991, the actress decided to quit acting and focus on running her family theatre Prithvi. She successfully enlivened Prithvi theatre in Juhu suburbs, Mumbai for 21 years, and later in 2012, Sanjana decided to start a new venture.

She started her own theatre named Junoon, a platform that enables engagement with arts. The platform would work with traveling groups; staging plays at smaller venues across India.



Sanjana Kapoor Awards

For her exemplary contribution to theatre, Sanjna Kapoor was also awarded the prestigious French honor of Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) in 2020.

Sanjana Kapoor's personal life

Sanjana Kapoor tied the knot twice. She married actor and director Aditya Bhattacharya in 1989. However, her marriage only lasted 2 years and the couple got separated in 1990. Later, she married tiger conservationist, Valmik Thapar who is the son of Journalist Romesh Thapar. The couple also have a son named Hamir Thapar from their marriage.

Sanjana Kapoor is a vision to behold and is a perfect example of beauty with brains. She has that British look from her mother Jennifer Kendal and has always come across as a self-assured, grounded person who shies away to use his uncle's or cousin's name to benefit theatre in any way.