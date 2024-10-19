Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara calls this actress her idol; it's not Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor or Karisma Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the new entrant in Karan Johar’s show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. In one of the episodes, Riddhima introduces her daughter to the other Bollywood wives in the show and reveals who is her idol.

The video clip from the episode is going viral on social media with netizens in shock that Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter Samara doesn’t idolize Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, or Karisma Kapoor but Ananya Panday and she is her favourite actress too. In the video, Riddhima could be seen making her daughter meet Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday and said, “You have to meet Sam, she is the biggest fan of Ananya.” And later Riddhima also said that Ananya is Samara’s idol.

Netizens reacted to the video. One of the comments read, “For Samara to think of Ananya Panday as her idol is the biggest joke. What’s wrong with you girl?” Another commented, “her family has stars like Ranbir, Kareena, and Alia and still she idolises Ananya Panday?” Another commented, “Height of gaslighting.”

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Ananya Panday had called Alia Bhatt her idol and said, ““I look up to Alia so much. She has always been my idol. When she came in with ‘Student…’ she was raw and fresh and people saw her grow. I’ve been inspired by her growth.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently winning hearts with her performance in the film CTRL. The Vikramaditya Motwane film won Ananya immense praise from the audience as well the industry insiders. The actress will be next seen in Karan Johar’s yet-untitled film wherein she will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The film is based on C Sankaran Nair's case, who fought a legal battle against the British Empire in the 1920s. The film is scheduled to release on March 14, 2025.

