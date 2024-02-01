Twitter
Not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, this director to make romantic drama with fresh cast for Yash Raj Films

Read on to know which director is being talked about, who is collaborating with Yash Raj Films for a young love story.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 08:48 PM IST

Edited by

Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali are the three filmmakers, who have made some of the most famous romantic films in Bollywood. But, there's another director who has made hugely successful romantic movies such as Zeher, Aashiqui 2, Half Girlfriend, and Ek Villain among others. The filmmaker being talked about is none other than Mohit Suri and he is set to collaborate with one of the biggest production houses, Yash Raj Films for his next romantic dramas.

The upcoming movie will be the first one to be produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani. "Aditya Chopra, who is the creative force at YRF, is empowering Akshaye Widhani & his leadership team to build creative partnerships with the most brilliant minds in the Hindi film industry. Adi’s protege Akshaye Widhani, will run this arm of business and will produce his first film", a senior trade source spills out this heavily guarded development within YRF.

"The company will produce a young love story that will touch your hearts, and they have partnered with one of the best film-makers of this genre, Mohit Suri. Mohit has delivered huge hits with this genre and he will direct this film aimed at the youth of the country!” adds the source. Mohit has an amazing track record of making soul-stirring romantic films throughout his career and he is being backed by a banner like YRF that is known to have produced the biggest romantic films that this country has ever seen. This combination makes the project extremely exciting," added the source.

The source further said, "Aditya Chopra wants Akshaye Widhani to build out a new creative business model by which the banner could collaborate with multiple film-makers who might have not been launched and groomed personally by Aditya Chopra. Aditya will continue to mentor and contribute to the scripts that the studios will produce."

The yet untitled film is set to go on floors later this year. Yash Raj Films & Mohit Suri will announce an incredibly fresh cast for the film, details of which is currently being kept under wraps.

READ | Yash Chopra Foundation launches YCF Saathi app to provide digital support to Hindi film industry's workers

