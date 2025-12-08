Not Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Raftaar; first Indian rapper set to perform at London's iconic venue The O2 is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
While AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Sid Sriram are among the few Indian artists who have previously performed at The O2, Badshah also steps into the rarefied league of global icons who have headlined the venue, including Beyoncé, Adele, Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 06:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Badshah is first Indian rapper to perform at The O2
In a landmark moment for Indian hip hop on the world stage, multi-platinum rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer Badshah has officially announced his debut headline performance at The O2, London. The one-night-only showcase is set for 22nd March 2026, as a prelude to his highly anticipated world tour, making Badshah the first-ever Indian rapper to ever headline a full-scale production at the iconic venue.

While AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Sid Sriram are among the few Indian artists who have previously performed at The O2, Badshah also steps into the rarefied league of global icons who have headlined the venue, including Beyoncé, Adele, Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Madonna and Burna Boy.

The event is produced and promoted by TCO Group, in partnership with TM Ventures and Rock On Music. The headlining show follows a defining moment in 2024, when he made a surprise appearance during Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour and performed Naina at the same arena. Before tens of thousands of fans, he shared his dream of headlining The O2 — a dream that will now be realised in 2026.

Fans can expect a landmark live spectacle as Badshah commands the arena with an expansive three-hour performance, featuring his chart-topping hits, cult favourites and recent anthems from across his decade-long catalogue. The show will be amplified by state-of-the-art staging, immersive visuals and a world-class international production. With an anticipated footfall of over 15,000 fans, the event is poised to become one of the most significant cultural milestones for Indian hip hop next year.

Badshah states, "Headlining The O2 is more than a milestone. It's a dream I’ve carried for years. Desi hip hop belongs on the global stage, and this show is our declaration. London, we’re about to make history together — louder, prouder and bigger than ever. 22nd March 2026 will be a night we remember forever."

Tickets to the event will be available exclusively on Ticketmaster.co.uk & AXS.com. Artist pre-sales begin 9th December, 2025 from 10 am GMT whilst tickets go on general sale from 12th December, 2025 at 10 am BST. O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers can get access to priority tickets more than 48 hours before general sale.

